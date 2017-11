The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday capped the number of pilgrims that can visit the shrine in Jammu and Kashmir at 50,000 per day.

If this number is exceeded during the course of the day, any more pilgrims will be stopped at Ardhkuwari or Katra town, the green tribunal said.

Further, the said that a new path to would come up exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated car services would be started from November 24.