Only 8 of 100 malaria cases diagnosed in India, says WHO report

Only eight per cent of cases were diagnosed last year in India, which accounted for six per cent of the 216 million new cases globally, a World Organization (WHO) report has said.



was the third on the list of 15 countries which accounted for 80 per cent of all cases in the world in 2016, the WHO's World Report 2017 said.



The report stated that the surveillance mechanism in was weak as it detected a mere 8 per cent of cases."Countries with weak surveillance systems include and Nigeria, two major contributors to the global burden of malaria, with 8 per cent and 16 per cent of cases, respectively, detected by the surveillance system," the report stated.Nigeria, with 27 per cent, had the most number of cases, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounted for 10 per cent. Mozambique, at four per cent of global cases, followedalso witnessed a total of 331 deaths in 2016, making it the highest number of deaths to the disease in the Southeast Asia region."Odisha, the highest endemic state of India, reported an increase in cases in 2016 (to double the number in 2013). The other countries had no major outbreaks reported," the report stated.deaths in were only lower than those in WHO's Africa region where the figure soared to 33,997 for the Democratic Republic of Congo.In 2016, there were an estimated 445,000 deaths from in the world, compared to 446,000 estimated deaths in 2015.