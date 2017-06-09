Only I know what I lost: Father of farmer killed in Mandsaur police firing

“Why did they (police) kill my young son, he was just running away from the mob,” asks 55-year-old Dinesh Patidar. "I had told my son not to go near the agitators or throw stones at anyone."

Dinesh’s son Abhishek, a class 12th student, was one of the five farmers’ killed in Tuesday’s police firing on angry demanding a better price for their produce and a loan waiver.

Apart from his regular studies, Abhishek, his father says was interested in farming and used to help his father. That was before Dinesh sold off his share of land in February to pay-off Rs 5 lakh of bank loan. “Now I don’t have any debt on me…absolutely no debt,” he said with a deep sigh.

Abhishek received one bullet in his stomach and the second one on his shoulder, Dinesh said s urrounded by well-wishers, fellow and neighbours in Pipliyamandi near Mandsaur.

“Clearly, he wasn’t part of the mob and might have been trying to run when the violence broke out,” he said.

Five were killed in police firing in the area on Tuesday, after the nearly week-long statewide farmers' agitation demanding a better price for crops turned violent.

Just a day before the shooting, Pipliyamandi had seen an altercation between traders and over enforcement of a state-wide bandh called by

The altercation snowballed into a big fight the next day with both sides fighting open pitched battles on the streets.

The alleged that the local police sided with the traders and opened fire on them, while the district administration says that they were forced to retaliate after the lone police station in the area was attacked and agitators tried setting a policeman on fire.

“The agitators ransacked a local liquor shop and stole away beer bottles. Do you think will drink and make merry when they are fighting for their demand? It was anti-social elements from nearby villagers who infiltrated the agitators and created all the trouble,” said a senior police officer manning the town’s main thoroughfare.

He did not give a quote as he is not authorised to speak to the media but locals are not willing to buy his theory completely.

“Yes, we know that the village is surrounded by hamlets where nomads and Bedouins live who don’t have a good reputation. But how, just a day before the firing, wife of a local trader has told a farmers’ son to wait for few days as all of them would have to buy ‘shroud’ from the traders," said Anilpur Goswami, who owns a two-acre farmland near the village and was part of the group that had come to express grief

"Doesn’t this indicate that the killing was pre-planned,” said Goswami.

The truth will come out in a high-level enquiry ordered by the Madhya Pradesh government.

But locals, said the unease between traders and in Pipliyamandi, was not just due to enforcement of the bandh call, but part of a larger problem of the latter feeling cheated due to dipping price of farm produce, mainly soybean, grown by over 90 per cent of in the area.

“Till a few years back, these traders bought soybean from us at over Rs 4,000 per quintal, but since the past year, they are not willing to pay us even Rs 2,500 per quintal, while the same is sold at higher prices to oil companies,” said Phoolchand of Khatikhedi village.

"How are we expected to make our ends meet when even the basic price of soy seed is more than Rs 4,500 per quintal," said Phoolchand who Howns around 1 hectare of land and has been into farming since long.

The agitation and the subsequent firing has put the place into the limelight with a slew of leaders including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi trying to meet the victims, before being stopped by local administration.

Politically, Pipliyamandi is dominated by people from the Patidar community who have traditionally been BJP supporters.

“We have made five demands to administration and some of which have been accepted that includes a comprehensive farm loan waiver for Madhya Pradesh farmers, a thorough investigation into causes of Tuesday police firing, action against local policemen and district administrations, withdrawal of all fake cases against farmers, jobs for the kin and declaring the dead as ‘kisan shaheed’ ( martyr),” said Krishna Patidar, local community leader.

As Pipliyamandi becomes the epicentre of current agitation across the country demanding a better price for their produce and loan waiver and a political hot-potato for all, for Dinesh and his family comprising of two elder sons, wife and grandparents, the loss is difficult to fulfil.

“Only I know what I have lost, rest all is fine,” said Dinesh amid wails of women crying in the room adjoining the canopy where he has been sitting.