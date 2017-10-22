Only Sachin is now ahead of Virat Kohli in the list of most 100s in ODIs

Kohli (121), who had a quiet series against Australia by his lofty standards, got to a double milestone today by scoring a hundred on his 200th ODI, a feat only achieved by Ab de Villiers of South Africa.
Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 49 ODI
hundreds besides a staggering 51 centuries in Tests.
The Indian captain has 17 hundreds to his name in the five-day format.
It was not among Kohli's most fluent knocks as Wankhede pitch was on the slower side and the sapping humidity made batting tricky.
By reaching the three-figure mark, he also became only the third Indian to score an ODI
hundred at Wankhede after Tendulkar (1996 against South Africa) and Mohammad Azharuddin (1987 against Sri Lanka).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU