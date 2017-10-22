Only Sachin is now ahead of Virat Kohli in the list of most 100s in ODIs

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli in action during the first ODI cricket match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed the legendary Ricky Pointing to become the second highest century maker in ODIs en route his 31st hundred during the opening match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Kohli (121), who had a quiet series against Australia by his lofty standards, got to a double milestone today by scoring a hundred on his 200th ODI, a feat only achieved by Ab de Villiers of South Africa.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 49 ODI hundreds besides a staggering 51 centuries in Tests.

The Indian captain has 17 hundreds to his name in the five-day format.

It was not among Kohli's most fluent knocks as Wankhede pitch was on the slower side and the sapping humidity made batting tricky.

By reaching the three-figure mark, he also became only the third Indian to score an ODI hundred at Wankhede after Tendulkar (1996 against South Africa) and Mohammad Azharuddin (1987 against Sri Lanka).
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 17:43 IST

