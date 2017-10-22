Only Sachin is now ahead of Virat Kohli in the list of most 100s in ODIs

on Sunday surpassed the legendary to become the second highest century maker in ODIs en route his 31st hundred during the opening match against in

Kohli (121), who had a quiet series against Australia by his lofty standards, got to a double milestone today by scoring a hundred on his 200th ODI, a feat only achieved by Ab de Villiers of South Africa.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 49 hundreds besides a staggering 51 centuries in Tests.

The Indian captain has 17 hundreds to his name in the five-day format.

It was not among Kohli's most fluent knocks as Wankhede pitch was on the slower side and the sapping humidity made batting tricky.

By reaching the three-figure mark, he also became only the third Indian to score an hundred at Wankhede after Tendulkar (1996 against South Africa) and Mohammad Azharuddin (1987 against Sri Lanka).