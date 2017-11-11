Only vegetarians, non-alcoholic students to get gold medal in Pune varsity

-
The Savitribai Phule Pune University, in its new set of rules, announced that those students, who are vegetarians and abstinent from alcohol, will be considered eligible for Maharishi Keertankar Shelar Mama Gold Medal.
It also stated that only those students, who fall under this category can consider candidacy for the same.
Taking to Twitter, the Member of Parliament Baramati, Maharashtra expressed her disappointment and said, "Shocking disappointing decision by Pune University - so proud of education in our state, What has happened to our universities. Please focus on Education not food."
The candidates for the Shelar Mama gold medal have to send in their applications by November 15.
