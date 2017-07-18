Open defecation-free campaign: 10,776 pits dug in Osmanabad

Maharashtra's district has achieved a milestone with over 10,000 pits being dug on a single day as part of the campaign against



"Villagers in the district dug 10,776 mark out pits for toilets in a span of 18 hours yesterday, braving rains," Chief Executive Officer told PTI.



The earlier record for the maximum number of such pits dug in a district in a day was held by Telangana, the senior IAS officer said."We have planned to make district free by October 2," Rayate said.To popularise the concept, the district administration in March undertook a "Build a toilet, win a trip to Singapore" scheme, he said.The hit upon a novel idea to achieve its target of making all 621 villages in the district free by October 2."We selected tehsil-level winners from the villagers who took early initiative in building toilet at home and sent them on an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore," Rayate said.Winners were chosen through a lottery.The scheme is part of the 'Marathwada Hagandari Mukt Sangram' (Marathwada campaign for eradication of open defecation) launched on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi new year, Rayate said.