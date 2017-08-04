Oppn alleges misinformation by Swaraj, to move 2 privilege motions today

The Opposition will most likely move two privilege motions against in on Friday.

The motions will be moved against her over two issues - misinformation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lahore visit and the Bandung Conference.

Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy and asked the Centre its roadmap on dealing with Pakistan.

Flagging its concern over the deteriorating ties between both the nations, Sharma asked why Prime Minister Modi made that "dramatic" visit to Pakistan and why, till date, nobody knows the minutae of the meeting.

"You were going to Afghanistan and got down at Lahore mid-way; till date the Prime Minister hasn't told the nation what talks took place. On one hand, you get miffed and cancel talks after Pakistan invites separatists on a tea party, and on the other hand, you make a dramatic visit breaching all protocols," he said.

In December 2015, had 'unexpectedly' landed in Lahore to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his way back home after a day-long trip today to Afghanistan where he went after concluding a two-day visit to Russia.

The Congress also warned Sushma over keeping two different and distinct views on the China issue and said that when it comes to Beijing, India should speak in one voice, there will be no two opinions on that.

Sharma said, "Let me remind Sushma Swaraj that out of courtesy we did not interrupt. What I had said catering to the Congress Party is concerned; we are very clear that we stand with the government as one. When it comes to China issue; India shall speak in one voice- there will be no two opinions on that. Sushma Swaraj should not have tried to break that opposition consensus and unity. When India is united why is the government keen on creating a division and breaking the consensus."

This happened after Sushma, in the Rajya Sabha, said that India has taken efforts to ease the stand-off with China.

She further stated that war cannot resolve the problems and that the wisdom is to resolve issues diplomatically on the issue of border stand-off with China.

The Centre and the Opposition engaged in another verbal duel in the over India's statement at the last Bandung Conference in Indonesia.

A combative also asserted that she felt proud when she attended the Bandung Conference and saw large pictures of Nehru at the venue, when Anand Sharma alleged that first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's name was omitted from the address delivered by Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh at the 60th anniversary of Bandung Conference.

Sushma said the speech which Sharma was referring to was delivered at another Afro-Asian Conference held separately.

Nehru was one of the founder members of the Bandung Conference founded in 1955.