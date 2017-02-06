Opposition demands Modi govt statement on H1B visa issue

Opposition leaders today demanded in Parliament that the government make a statement to address the concerns of Information Technology professionals working in the United States (US).

Senior government strategists indicated that the Narendra Modi government was watching the developments on the proposed overhaul of the regime by US President Donald Trump. They said the government was hopeful that the Trump administration would pay heed to the protests by the US industry, particularly regarding visa restrictions on Indian IT professionals.

Talking to reporters, Commerce and Industry Minister today said she will soon hold a meeting with the IT industry, including NASSCOM. "There are several nuances to that (visa issue). So I would not rush to give a view on it. Yes, there is going to be an impact?We will be holding a meeting with NASSCOM, industries which have a significant presence in the US, talking to them about how they are working out in this environment, what are their strategies," she said. The meeting, she said, would be convened when Parliament goes for recess after February 9.

Industry body has said that it will take a delegation of senior executives to Washington DC later this month to reach out to the new US administration as well as senators on concerns around clampdown on visas and flow of skilled manpower between the two nations. The delegation will highlight and share information with the new US administration on direct jobs being created by Indian IT companies in the US, and contribution of Indian IT firms in making the US economy competitive.

In both Houses of Parliament, opposition leaders raised the issue of the anxiety prevailing among Indian professionals in the US. Congress leader said in the Rajya Sabha said that 300,000 Indians are affected by the proposed changes in the visa regime. He said the government must make a statement on the floor of the House and also make efforts to sensitise the Trump administration on the issue.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury said the immigration restrictions were cause for worry not just to IT professionals. He said 500,000 Indian youths working in the US are living a tenuous existence and there was not a word from the government. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien and others of his party asked the government to "stand with IT professionals" in their hour of need, "ensure that Indian IT industry is not affected" and secure interests of Indian IT firms globally.

According to a senior government strategist, the government has feedback from the US IT industry that they will try to sensitise the Trump administration about the need for their businesses to employ overseas workers. Recently, a top honcho of a US-based IT major met a senior minister and indicated the industry's resolve to resist immigration restrictions.

said that the Bill has just been introduced and will need to go through several legislative discussions at the US Congress and Senate before it can become a law. "The Lofgren Bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for the Indian IT sector and will also leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving American jobs," it said.

said it will continue to engage with the US administration and legislators both directly and through Government of India.