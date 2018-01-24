Opposition divided over possible impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

The opinion of the is divided on chief Sitaram Yechury’s efforts to bring an motion against of India (CJI) Other parties, including the Congress, are unwilling to commit to anything that could be perceived as them trying to interfere in what is an internal issue of the judiciary. However, they also wish to keep the issue in the forefront of the public discourse, so that the concerns raised by the four judges — J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, and — on January 12 are addressed. Several key political cases are currently being heard, or will come up for hearing, in the These include, the Ram Janmabhoomi, death of B H Loya, Aadhaar, and others. A day after Yechury reached out other parties for bringing against the CJI, the kept its plans open ended. spokesperson R P N Singh said its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Leader of the in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will consult with other parties on the issue. “We have never politicised the issue and don’t intend to. But the issues raised (by the four judges) are unprecedented. We will consult with other parties and make a statement (on the motion),” Singh said. If an motion is to be moved in the Rajya Sabha, it requires 50 MPs to sign it; 100 MPs need to sign the motion in the On Tuesday, Yechury met Nationalist Party leader Tariq Anwar and rebel (United) leader to discuss the issue. He said the judiciary has been unable to address the issues flagged by the and it was time that the legislature and the executive come together to resolve the crisis.

“Suggestions have come from other parties that we should consider an motion. Discussions are on. By the time the Parliament session begins on January 29, something concrete will emerge,” Yechury said.

However, there is no consensus on the issue within his party. Polit Bureau member and former party chief has said there has been no decision on any motion against the

Consensus eludes the as well. According to sources, only senior leader is amenable to moving an motion, while most other leading lawyers in the party, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, oppose such a move as futile.

But the also believes that issue should continue to be part of the political discourse since the concerns raised by the four rebel judges are of immense import, particularly to do with allocation of cases to benches in the context of key cases to be heard by the

sources also hinted at Yechury being embattled within his own party, and attempting to bring anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces together to send a message to his party members in the run up to the crucial party conclave in Hyderabad in April.

In an event with significant political overtones and on an invite from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Yechury is also slated to share the stage with former president Pranab Mukherjee, L K Advani and former H D Deve Gowda in Bhubaneswar to unveil a pictorial biography of former Odisha chief minister Along with NCP chief and others, he will also take part in the “Save Constitution Rally” in Mumbai on January 26.

Another source, who favours the effort to move an motion, said several lawyers in various parties have balked at the move, as they do not want to upset the judiciary.