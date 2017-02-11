Orders worth Rs 5 lakh cr signed to build road, port infra: Nitin Gadkari

With the Authority of India having received a mandate from the budget to raise Rs 70,000 crore through infrastructure bonds and easy availability of low-cost overseas loans for the AAA rated NHAI, the government's road and building programme has enough cash to build the crucial infrastructure, Road Transport, and Shipping Minister Mr has said.

"We have signed the contracts worth Rs 5 lakh crore for infrastructure, roads, ports. It is a very remarkable contribution from our investors.we do not have any problem, we are receiving public, private investment, we are receiving a good response for the public-private partnership, build-operate-transfer and hybrid annuity (models), " said Gadkari during an interview with the

He said as many as 101 projects are ready for take off and funding the same would not be a problem. "For NHAI, triple AAA rating is there. We already have permission from the Finance Minister for raising Rs 70,000 crore infrastructure bonds.My toll income is Rs 10,000 crore per year. So, I can monetize for 15 years (and) I get Rs 2 lakh crore. There are 101 projects which are ready with where I am going to monetize and I will get Rs 1.25 lakh crore. So money is not the problem", the senior Minister said.

Sharing a similar optimism for the port sector, Mr Gadkari said, "We are getting Rs 3000 crore in dollar loans with 2.25 per cent interest and we can raise Rs 50,000 crore without hedge with two per cent interest."

He made these optimistic observations in response to a question by the TV as to how realistic the plans for the entire transport sector were when the private sector, in particular, was facing a severe financial stress. The balance sheet stress is visible across different large contract firms in sectors such as roads, highways, ports ad, airports.

Gadkari said his ministry was working on a number of waterway projects for improving the inland connectivity within big metros like Mumbai and for inter-city connectivity. During his recent visit to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum annual meeting, the minister said, he received a good response from the global investors for an array of infrastructure projects including water sports and skiing.