Ordinance clears way for Jallikattu tomorrow

This marks end of a five-day protest across state; Jallikattu will now take place after 3-year gap

The President of India and the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Saturday gave their nod to an ordinance allowing the of in Tamil Nadu. This marks the end of a five-day protest by students and youth across the state. will now take place after a gap of three years on Sunday and Monday across Tamil Nadu.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate a event in Alanganallur, Madurai district, which is famous for the sport, on Sunday at 10 am. In other areas, ministers from respective regions will inaugurate the sport at 11 am, Panneerselvam said.



"I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers," he said.



As the state-wide protests, including at the Marina beach, entered the fifth day, Panneerselvam said the assent of President to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was received last night.



"The assent for the ordinance (amending the PCA Act) has been obtained from the Govenor also," he said, adding, "Our dream to conduct this year has come true." He said a draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the paving the way for holding without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Assembly session, which begins on January 23.



He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Jallikattu. "On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling to be held in Tamil Nadu once again during the season, upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu," he wrote to Modi in a letter.



While experts said this was a temporary win, it was also regarded as a great achievement for student movement. The unprecedented youth protests in the state, controlled and non-violent, against the ban on could well be one of the most successful mass movements in the country.



The sport was banned by the government in 2011 on grounds of cruelty against animals. In May 2014, the ban was reinforced by the Supreme Court, stating that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including bullock-cart races. Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport. This time around, thousands of students took to the streets and camped at locations like Marina Beach in Chennai for more than five days, unwilling to relent till the state and the central government had to take steps to revoke the ban.



The prime minister had earlier tweeted saying "We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people.Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress”.



Experts said that the ordinance will allow the state to conduct Jallikattu, but it has to be made into a law in the next six weeks.

“The ordinance can be challenged in the court also. So what we need is a permanent law to allow happen,” said one of the supporters.



T E Narasimhan & Press Trust of India