Orissa HC asks CBSE to re-evaluate answer sheets of 159 students

To evaluate papers again by engaging experts, publish the results by June 30

The Orissa High Court today asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the of at least 159 more students, who approached the court alleging discrepancies in their class XII results that were published last month.



A vacation bench of Justice K R Mohapatra asked the petitioners to apply with requisite fees for the re-evaluation of their desired papers at the regional office in Bhubaneswar by June 19.



Accordingly, the authorities were asked to evaluate these answer papers again by engaging experts and publish the results by June 30, said senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, who argued the case for one of the petitioners.



The high court last week had passed a similar order asking the to the papers of 22 students, of whom only 18 applied for re-evaluation of their answer papers.



The had filed a review petition in the high court urging it to reconsider its earlier order for re-evaluation of answer papers.

Press Trust of India