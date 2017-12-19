Oscar awards 2018: Two songs from Mohanlal's Pulimurugan in the shortlist

"Pulimurugun", featuring South star Mohanlal, has advanced in the Oscar race in the Original Score and Original Song categories.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) has announced a shortlist of 141 scores and 70 songs from eligible feature-length motion pictures released this year are in the running for nominations in these categories at the 90th Academy Awards.



Two songs - "Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe" and "Maanathe Maarikurumbe" from the Malayalam movie, composed by Gopi Sundar are part of the Original Score list.



Sundar took to social media to express his excitement.



"All God's grace... No words," he wrote.



The Vysakh-directed action adventure movie is the only Indian film in the contention in both the categories.



Films such as "Wonder Woman", "War for the Planet of the Apes", "Logan", "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", "Justice League", "Coco", "It", "Ferdinand", among others are a part of the Original Score shortlist.



"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from "Fifty Shades Darker", "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman", title song of "The Promise", "Evermore" from "Beauty and the Beast", among others have made it to the list of Original Song.



Three songs from "Lake of Fire" are a part of the line-up and Indian composer A R Rahman congratulated team Qutub-E- Kripa for the feat.



"Congratulations Qutub-E-Kripa team of A H Kaashif, Parag Chhabra, Riyanjali Bhowmick, Jerry Vincent, Sachin Mannat and N D Santosh for the 'Lake of Fire' songs shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards," Rahman tweeted.



Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 23 and the award ceremony will be held on March 4.