Our plane almost crashed in Maharashtra, says Sunny Leone; releases video

Actress said her private plane nearly crashed in on Wednesday as it faced a bout of bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/9jhTQ1arHX — (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

The reason I'm so acting so happy cause everyone else is all freaked out! Gotta cheer them up :) — (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! — (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

In the video, Sunny said: "Hey guys, Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you, God!"

She also thanked the pilot for a doing a great job in keeping them safe. "Have to thank the pilots 4 doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!"