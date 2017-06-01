TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Noida: Woman chased and shot dead in complex, murder caught on CCTV camera
Business Standard

Our plane almost crashed in Maharashtra, says Sunny Leone; releases video

The 36-year-old's private plane experienced bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Our plane almost crashed in Maharashtra, says Sunny Leone; releases video

Actress Sunny Leone said her private plane nearly crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday as it faced a bout of bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Sharing the experience of the incident during which her husband Daniel Weber was also with her, 36-year-old Sunny uploaded a video on her official Twitter account.

 


 



In the video, Sunny said: "Hey guys, Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you, God!"

She also thanked the pilot for a doing a great job in keeping them safe. "Have to thank the pilots 4 doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!"

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Our plane almost crashed in Maharashtra, says Sunny Leone; releases video

The 36-year-old's private plane experienced bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

The 36-year-old's private plane experienced bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Actress Sunny Leone said her private plane nearly crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday as it faced a bout of bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Sharing the experience of the incident during which her husband Daniel Weber was also with her, 36-year-old Sunny uploaded a video on her official Twitter account.

 


 



In the video, Sunny said: "Hey guys, Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you, God!"

She also thanked the pilot for a doing a great job in keeping them safe. "Have to thank the pilots 4 doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!"

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Our plane almost crashed in Maharashtra, says Sunny Leone; releases video

The 36-year-old's private plane experienced bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Actress Sunny Leone said her private plane nearly crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday as it faced a bout of bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Sharing the experience of the incident during which her husband Daniel Weber was also with her, 36-year-old Sunny uploaded a video on her official Twitter account.

 


 



In the video, Sunny said: "Hey guys, Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you, God!"

She also thanked the pilot for a doing a great job in keeping them safe. "Have to thank the pilots 4 doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!"

image
Business Standard
177 22