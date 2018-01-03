Over 10,000 acres of defence land under encroachment: Nirmala Sitharaman

Over 10,000 acres of is under encroachment across the country, Defence Minister informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



According to details provided by her, a maximum of 2,203 acres of has been encroached in Uttar Pradesh followed by 1,736 acres in Madhya Pradesh and 734 acres in Haryana.



She said the government was taking steps to strengthen management of which include digitisation of" has prepared the digital data of entire in a software called 'Raksha Bhoomi'," she said, adding a total of 10,028 acres of have been encroached.To a separate question, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Indian Air Force is suitably equipped to deal with any threat."Augmentation of capabilities of IAF by way of procurement and indigenous production including its modernisation depends upon security, strategic objectives and operational requirements of defence forces," he said.