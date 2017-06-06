TRENDING ON BS
Over 175 people fall ill after iftar at madrassa in UP

Locals rushed to the hospital, many of them are discharged after treatment

Press Trust of India  |  Bahraich 

At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after breaking their daily Ramzan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village here, police said on Tuesday.

After the 'iftar' at the madrassa in Huzurpur area yesterday, several locals complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, police said.



They were rushed to the hospital from where many of them were discharged after treatment. No one is stated to be seriously ill.

Suspecting a case of food poisoning, police have collected food samples that will be sent for examination.

