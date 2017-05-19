TRENDING ON BS
Over 25,000 pilgrims stranded after landslide blocks roads in Uttarakhand

A major boulder has damaged about 65 meters of the road; around 500 vehicles remain struck

IANS  |  Dehardun 

Rescue work in progress after a landslide near Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route, Uttarakhand on Friday. Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded. (Photo: PTI)

More than 25,000 pilgrims en route to the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand are reportedly stranded after a landslide blocked a highway, officials said on Friday.

A major portion of a hill collapsed on the highway near Hathipahad, blocking the road and leading to hundreds of vehicles being stuck on both sides.

Officials said the road will be cleared by Saturday afternoon.

Hathipahad has become a major trouble spot for pilgrims going to the Badrinath shrine as rains in the hilly region trigger landslides every year.

An official told IANS that as a matter of abundant precaution, vehicles on both sides have been told not to move ahead.

A major boulder has damaged about 65 meters of the road and the number of vehicles stuck is said to be around 500.

Pilgrims who have reached the Badrinath shrine have been stopped there and asked not to take the return journey for the next 24 hours.

Those stranded between Hathipahad and the Badrinath shrine have been given refuge in the Govindghat Gurudwara. Officials have made arrangements for food and lodging.

