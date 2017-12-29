Over 25,800 online banking fraud cases reported in 2017: Govt

Over 25,800 cases involving about Rs 179 crore related to credit/debit cards and Internet were reported in 2017 (up to December 21), was informed on Friday.



"As per the data provided by Reserve of (RBI) on frauds related to ATM/Credit/Debit cards and net as reported by the banks, 10,220 cases of were reported in the December 2017 quarter (up to December 21)," IT said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.



The amount involved was Rs 111.85 crore in the said quarter, he added.Prasad said 7,372 cases were reported in September quarter, 5,148 cases in June quarter and 3,077 cases in March quarter of 2017, with the amount involved adding to Rs 67.13 crore.In 2016, 3,156 cases and 4,147 cases were registered in the September and December quarters, respectively.The amount involved -- in these two quarter was -- Rs 45.50 crore, the said.As per the state-wise details of frauds involving amount of over Rs 1 lakh, topped the list of credit/ and Internet banking-related frauds in the fiscal 2016-17 with 380 cases involving Rs 12.10 crore.ranked second with 238 cases (Rs 8.27 crore), followed by (221 cases worth Rs 9.16 crore), (208 cases worth Rs 4.38 crore) and (156 cases worth Rs 3.43 crore).