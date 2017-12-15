Over 26,000 Maharashtra farmers committed suicide in last 17 years: Govt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Farmers sit neck-deep in mud to protest forceful land acquisition.(Photo: Twitter)
Photo: Twitter

As many as 26,339 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra from 2001 to October 2017, of which 12,805 took the extreme step due to indebtedness and unproductive land, the state government said today.

"The number of farmers, who committed suicide from 2001 to October 2017 is 26,339. Of them, 12,805 farmers killed themselves due to unproductive land, indebtedness and insistence on repayment of loan," Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil told the Legislative Assembly.


He was speaking on the issue of farmers' suicide raised by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

"Between January 1 and August 15 this year, 580 farmers from Marathwada region committed suicide. Beed district alone reported 115 suicides (this year)," Patil said.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 19:29 IST

