TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Air quality over Delhi continues to remain 'very poor': Traffic Police
Business Standard

Over 4 lakh seized from a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

cash, protest, currency, demonetisation, black money, ATM, banks, rupee, notes
Representative Image

Over four lakh has been seized from a car headed to Delhi, near Chapar here, police said today.

The car, coming from Haridwar was headed to Delhi and was intercepted by the police, who recovered over four lakh from the vehicle last evening, the circle officer Shirvraj Singh said.



The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash, they said.

Any cash beyond Rs 50,000 could be subjected to scrutiny by EC nominated flying squads and the individual or entity carrying the amount should furnish documents in this regard.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Over 4 lakh seized from a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash Over four lakh has been seized from a car headed to Delhi, near Chapar here, police said today.

The car, coming from Haridwar was headed to Delhi and was intercepted by the police, who recovered over four lakh from the vehicle last evening, the circle officer Shirvraj Singh said.

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash, they said.

Any cash beyond Rs 50,000 could be subjected to scrutiny by EC nominated flying squads and the individual or entity carrying the amount should furnish documents in this regard. image
Business Standard
177 22

Over 4 lakh seized from a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash

Over four lakh has been seized from a car headed to Delhi, near Chapar here, police said today.

The car, coming from Haridwar was headed to Delhi and was intercepted by the police, who recovered over four lakh from the vehicle last evening, the circle officer Shirvraj Singh said.

The car was seized after the occupant failed to show any valid documents for the possession of cash, they said.

Any cash beyond Rs 50,000 could be subjected to scrutiny by EC nominated flying squads and the individual or entity carrying the amount should furnish documents in this regard.

image
Business Standard
177 22