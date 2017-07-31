Over 51 mn households employed under MGNREGA scheme in FY17: Tomar

The figures were provided by Rural Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar
during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha when members expressed concern over various aspects of the scheme including low wages
and delay in payments.
Tomar said at times, people registered themselves for work but did not turn up later when called for and sought to assure the House that the rules were being followed.
Another Congress
member Renuka Chowdhary asked what steps were being taken in cases where MGNREGA wages
were not being paid on time, while referring to Telangana
in this regard.
Tomar said the Centre
was providing adequate funds for the scheme. Of the Rs 48,000 crore, the Centre
had already disbursed upto Rs 31,000 crore, he said while assuring that he would look into the matter relating to Telangana.
Responding to related queries, he said there had been an increase in the wages
under MGNREGA over the years. He said the participation of women under the scheme was up to 56 per cent and of the weaker sections 40 per cent.
He said that over one crore assets created under the scheme had been geo-tagged.
He said while those not having Aadhaar cards
will not be barred from work under the scheme, but the unique identification number was being encouraged. Around nine crore Aadhaar cards
have been linked, he said.
He said that efforts were also being made to ensure that funds meant for MGNREGA are not diverted. He said that a clarification has been sought from West Bengal government
regarding repair of water tanks etc under the scheme.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU