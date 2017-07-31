Over 51 mn households employed under MGNREGA scheme in FY17: Tomar

Over 5.69 crore had sought under the in 2016-17 and 5.12 crore of them were provided work, the said on Monday.



The figures were provided by Rural Development minister during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha when members expressed concern over various aspects of the scheme including low and delay in payments.





leader sought to know whether the which had not been provided work were given allowance as per the provisions of the Act.

Tomar said at times, people registered themselves for work but did not turn up later when called for and sought to assure the House that the rules were being followed.



Another member Renuka Chowdhary asked what steps were being taken in cases where MGNREGA were not being paid on time, while referring to in this regard.



Tomar said the was providing adequate funds for the scheme. Of the Rs 48,000 crore, the had already disbursed upto Rs 31,000 crore, he said while assuring that he would look into the matter relating to



Responding to related queries, he said there had been an increase in the under MGNREGA over the years. He said the participation of women under the scheme was up to 56 per cent and of the weaker sections 40 per cent.



He said that over one crore assets created under the scheme had been geo-tagged.



He said while those not having will not be barred from work under the scheme, but the unique identification number was being encouraged. Around nine crore have been linked, he said.



He said that efforts were also being made to ensure that funds meant for MGNREGA are not diverted. He said that a clarification has been sought from regarding repair of water tanks etc under the scheme.