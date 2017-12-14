Over 600 fishermen of Tamil Nadu, Kerala still missing after Cyclone Ockhi

More than 600 fishermen from and continued to remain missing after Ockhi rampaged through parts of south and western a fortnight ago, a home ministry official said today.



As many as 433 fishermen from and 186 from were yet to be traced, the official said.



However, the official said, the two state governments were yet to give a final figure of the people missing since the made a landfall on December 2.House-to-house verification process was going on and a final figure of the missing fishermen would be known once the process was over, the official said.Several fishermen had ventured into the sea in boats and "small crafts" before Ockhi approached the coastal region, authorities say. The anxiety is about the people who had gone in such small vessels.As of now, 63 people have lost their lives in and 14 in during theOckhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', made the landfall in Lakshadweep on December 2 and caused extensive damages to houses, power lines and other infrastructure in the islands and coastal areas of andIt dissipated near the south coast of Gujarat on December 6.Yesterday, the DMK urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take steps to declare the cyclone, which battered Kanyakumari, a " calamity," and sought expeditious search and rescue operations for the missing fishermen.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Centre has agreed to continue search operations for the missing fishermen as requested by the state government.