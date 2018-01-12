Over 70 Karni Sena members held protesting outside CBFC against Padmaavat

Over 70 activists of the Rajasthan- based Sena were detained here on Friday while protesting outside the Central Board of Certification's office against the clearance given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavat", earlier titled "Padmavati". Over 30 Sena supporters were detained from Haji Ali during another protest, a said. "Over 70 supporters of the Sena were detained from area in south Mumbai, while protesting outside the office without police permission," Zone II of said. Additional security personnel were deployed outside the office after the organisation threatened to stage the protest. Opposing the CBFC's decision to release the film, a Sena leader said, "Merely changing the name of the isn't enough.

The which has been running ever since the time of Britishers doesn't know how to work." The Sena has also demanded the resignation of Prasoon Joshi, the of The had given the Deepika Padukone-starrer a U/A certificate and suggested many changes, including altering the title. At the examining committee meeting on December 28, it was decided that the movie would be given a U/A certification as long as the makers incorporate the suggestions and modifications suggested. Some of the key modifications suggested include those pertaining to disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati.