Owaisi demands 3-yr jail term for anyone calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'

AAIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the government should bring a law to punish with three-year jail term any person who calls an Indian Muslim "a Pakistani".
Owaisi, who was taking part in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, also said the triple talaq bill was "anti-women."
"Bring a law that if any Muslim is called Pakistani, the person will face three-year jail term," he said, but added that the BJP-led government will not bring such a bill.
Owaisi said Muslims living in India had rejected Mohammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory.
