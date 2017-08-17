Oxygen supply records fudged, Kafeel Khan let off: Report on Gorakhpur case

A probe by the local administration into the deaths of 71 children in Gorakhpur between August 10 and 14 from encephalitis, reveals that there was overwriting in the log book containing the details of purchase and refilling of cylinders at the Baba Raghav Das Hospital.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela in his report blamed firm Pushpa Sales, Principal RK Mishra, Anesthesia Department head Dr Satish responsible for the entire episode.



The accused in DM's report:



Pushpa sales - was responsible for supply



R K Mishra - BRD Medical College's principal was absent on August 10



Satish Kumar - Head of the anaesthesia department was also absent from the college on August 10. Kumar was the person responsible for ensuring that there was a continuous flow of to the hospital wards.



Gajanan Jaiswal - chief pharmacist

Satish Kumar and Gajanan Jaiswal reportedly did not maintain the records of cylinder purchases. The log book was allegedly not inspected or signed by Kumar. According to TOI, there are multiple instances of overwriting in the stock book of cylinder at the BRD hospital.

Rajeev Rautela's report does not indict Kafeel Khan, the head paediatrician who has been sacked by the hospital. It did, however, say that there were gaps in coordination between four top doctors including Khan.

Lack of caused the deaths

According to the report, some deaths were caused due to lack of The government has, however, dismissed this reason. On Saturday, minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that while supply had indeed fallen on 10 August, the situation had been brought under control within a few hours. On Wednesday however, he told reporters that "Any death due to shortage is a heinous crime... any laxity on this front is also a crime."

PIL filed seeking judicial inquiry

In view of this Rajeev Rautela's report, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court in connection with the Gorakhpur deaths seeking a judicial inquiry into the matter and restraining doctors of the hospital from private practice.

The petitioners have blamed the deaths on "carelessness" of the doctors at the hospital and further contended that although claims many young lives every year there were no effective measures to contain the outbreak of the vector-borne disease.

The petitioners also prayed for directions so that stern punishment was meted out to those held responsible for the deaths.