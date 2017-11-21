P-5 privileges breached as UK blinks & Indian judge Bhandari elected to ICJ

In a last-minute move at the on Monday afternoon EST, Britain withdrew its candidate for the International Court of Justice, leaving the field clear for Indian candidate to win the requisite majority in both the General Assembly and and be re-elected to the UN’s principal judicial organ.

This marks the first time that the UK has not been part of the since its inception in 1946 and breaks an unwritten rule – taken for granted by the big powers and the rest of the world – that the five permanent members of the (the P-5) are guaranteed a seat at the world court.

The news of Bhandari’s victory was broken on Twitter almost immediately by Syed Akbaruddin, Indian ambassador to the and principal coordinator of India’s campaign.