P V Sindhu beats Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to win Korean Open title

Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu defeated reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women's singles final of the Korea Open Superseries here on Sunday.
Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu won 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in an hour and 22 minutes at the SK Handball Stadium.
Okuhara had conquered Sindhu in the World Championships final in August in Glasgow.
