P V Sindhu to produce digital film honouring mentor Pulella Gopichand

Indian badminton star P V Sindhu has turned producer for a paying ode to her coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Celebrating 'Teacher's Day' that falls on September 5, Sindhu has co-produced the film with sports drink brand Gatorade to celebrate those who keep pushing you, through the titled #IHATEMYTEACHER'

The story is that of Sindhu's journey and her equation with Gopichand.

"Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can't help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence," Sindhu, ambassador of the drink brand, said in a statement.

"This Teacher's Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honour the driving force in their lives. Let's hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves," added Sindhu, who finished second at the in Glasgow last month.

The idea behind the film was to bring alive the crucial love-hate relationship with the mentors, guides, trainers and teachers who have pushed us to succeed, said Vipul Prakash, Senior Vice President - Beverage Category, PepsiCo India.

"Authenticity has become the bedrock of consumer sentiment and as an ode to teachers, we couldn't have found a better story to tell than that of our brand ambassador P.V Sindhu," he said.

Expressing his point of view on the conceptualisation of the creative thought behind this film, Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer of the creative agency JWT India, says the film is an ode to Gopi from Sindhu in its "purest" form.