JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Govt more concerned about industrialists Ambani, Adani, not farmers: Hazare
Business Standard

Pacer Jhulan Goswami becomes first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets

Goswami achieved the feat during the second ODI between India and South Africa at Kimberley

Press Trust of India  |  Kimberley 

Jhulan Goswami, cricket, ICC
Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (Photo courtesy: BCCI)

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets. Goswami achieved the feat during the second ODI between India and South Africa here. The 35-year-old, playing her 166th ODI, dismissed opener Laura Wolvaardt for her 200th scalp. Interestingly, the first male cricketer to pick 200 ODI wickets, was also an Indian -- the great Kapil Dev. In May 2017, Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, eclipsing the decade-long record held by Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Goswami, hailing from a small town called Chakdaha in Nadia district of West Bengal, made her debut way back in 2002. She was also adjudged ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007.

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 22:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements