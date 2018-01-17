Padmaavat producers move Supreme Court against film banning in 4 states

-
-
Producers of 'Padmaavat' on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court to convince four states - Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra -- to withdraw the ban on the film.
In their plea, the producers questioned the right of these four state governments to ban the film when the apex court has already clarified that the film's screening can only be suspended in a particular area if there is law and order situation developing.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra has reportedly agreed to hear the plea tomorrow.
These four states banned the movie, saying its release may pose law and order problems.
Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Mohammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat.
Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been under fire for allegedly distorting history, which he has denied.
Viacom18 Motion Pictures on January 14 announced that Bhansali's magnum opus is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, adding that the period drama will be the first Indian film to get a global IMAX 3D release.
