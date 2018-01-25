Padmaavat row: 18 arrested over Gurgaon school bus attack in Haryana

JUST IN
IANS  |  Gurugram 

Eighteen people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a school bus here during protests against the Hindi movie "Padmaavat", Haryana Police said on Thursday.

Director General of Police BS Sandhu said the arrests were made following the attack on the bus and the torching of a Haryana Roadways bus in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Terming the school bus attack incident as "unfortunate", Sandhu told the media that the mob was controlled in time.

"It was an unfortunate incident. We are very upset about it.

But police reached in time and took appropriate action," he said.

Sandhu said adequate protection had been provided to all theaters and anyone found indulging in unlawful activities would be brought to book.

"Things are peaceful now as all theatres have been provided adequate protection. If someone is found indulging in unlawful activities, they will be immediately arrested and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

"The government is providing full protection to those ready to screen (Padmaavat)."
