Padmaavat row: Ahmedabad malls vandalised; Section 144 imposed in Gurgaon

At least 16 people have been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a frenzied mob went on a rampage outside in the city to protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. "16 people have been arrested and their interrogation is underway. The CCTV footage will be examined and more arrests will be made", confirmed a senior official to the media.

Police also said that around 200 protesters went around multiplexes on the upmarket SG Highway in Ahmedabad and burnt down more than a dozen two-wheelers and other vehicles as well as pelted cinemas with stones.

However, there were no reports of injuries.

The incidents of arson coincided with the visit of Shri Rajput chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who is spearheading the protests against the movie across the country.

The violence caught police by surprise since owners of most cinemas in Gujarat, including multiplexes in Ahmedabad, had already declared they would not screen the controversial film.

Police said some vehicles were targetted outside Wide Angle multiplex, while more than seven two-wheelers were burnt or damaged at Acropolis Mall which houses the PVR Cinema screens, where some windowpanes and glass doors were also damaged.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh said many miscreants had been arrested while adequate police force had been deployed outside all cinemas.

The trouble began after more than 1,500 persons, claiming to be Sena activists, gathered outside Dev Arc Mall that houses a movie theatre, in the evening to hold a candlelight march.

The group later went to the SG Highway, first reaching Acropolis Mall which has upmarket PVR cinema hall, and then other malls. Shouting slogans, the mob halted traffic on the busy road, followed by aron.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel exhorted people to boycott the movie, while also appealing to them to stay calm.

Similar appeals were issued by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja and senior Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, both Rajputs.

"It appears that certain anti-social elements are trying to defame our community," Chudasama said.

leader claimed they had nothing to do with the violence and urged the state to initiate action the culprits.

"I will resign if there is any link (of violence) established with our organisation," Raj Shekhavat, President of Rajput Karni Sena, told media persons. In Gurgaon, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders till Sunday to maintain law and order situation. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in view of release of the ‘Padmaavat’ in various cinema halls. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. The film has been facing protests by the and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick. The Supreme Court has earlier paved the way for the all- India release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and -- all ruled by the BJP -- prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.