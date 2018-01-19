Padmaavat row: Karni Sena 'won't let' Prasoon Joshi into Jaipur Lit Fest

Sena has vented out anger against (CBFC) chief and said he will 'not be allowed to enter ' is scheduled to participate in a session 'Main aur Woh: Conversations with Myself' at the Jaipur lit fest on January 28.

Sena leader also said has misguided the Supreme Court, who has ordered to stay the ban on the release of controversial film 'Padmavaat' in the four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and

"We have not received SC's decision as yet but as soon as we get it, we will go to the The court does not give a hearing date before six months, I wonder how got the date within 12 hours.

I am sure he has misled the court," added Singh.

The top court, on Thursday, stayed notifications issued by the four states to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus.

In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the