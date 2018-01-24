Padmaavat row: Terrified kids cry for help as mob attacks Gurgaon schoolbus

Around 20-25 students of a leading Gurgaon school had a narrow escape when a frenzied mob protesting the release of film 'Padmaavat' attacked their bus. The students were on their way home when a group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the to stop the vehicle. ALSO READ: Padmaavat review: Epic movie, stands tall among great films of all time When the did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones apparently to hurt the children. The school bus staffer asked the kids to crawl under seats for safety and directed the to not stop it, Ravinder Kumar, PRO, told "Some of the bus windows shattered and terrified kids cried for help.

Fortunately none of the children was hurt in the attack," Kumar said. He said the situation was now under control. The attackers also torched a bus in Sohna. They also pelted stones on a fire tender and forced it back when it came to douse the fire, officials said. Despite prohibitory orders in Gurgaon, hundreds of supporters also protested at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Highway.