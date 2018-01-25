JUST IN
Padmaavat's 'Ghoomar' song banned from R-Day functions in Udaipur schools

Various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and are creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film

ANI  |  Udaipur 

Udaipur ADM SC Sharma has issued an order stating that students in both government and private schools should not perform on the 'ghoomar' song from film Padmavat during Republic Day celebrations.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus has been embroiled in controversy since its inception.

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.

The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.

Meanwhile, various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and are creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film.
First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 11:03 IST

