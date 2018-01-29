'Padmaavat' violence continues as 2 petrol bombs hurled at UP cinema hall

Two petrol bombs were allegedly hurled at a cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday when it was screening the controversial film 'Padmaavat'.

However, the bombs, lobbed at Shyam Cinema Hall, failed to explode.

The cinema had started screening of the film from Sunday itself, according to reports.

After the incident, heavy police was deployed at the spot.

So far, police have refused to comment on the incident.

This is the second such incident in as many days.

A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at a cinema hall in Kalyan city of Thane district on Saturday.

Luckily, it also failed to explode.

The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus refuse to die down.

Multiple states in the northern, western and central regions of the country have been witnessing protests against the Deepika Padukone-starrer film, which allegedly has misportrayed Rajput queen Padmavati.

After undergoing modifications and a legal battle, the film finally hit the theatres on January 25 and, despite the Supreme Court clearing the way for its release, its screenings continue to face the wrath of protesters, especially of Rajput Karni Sena.