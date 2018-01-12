JUST IN
Padmaavat won't release in Gujarat; Maharashtra, UP, Haryana yet to decide

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Despite the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), 'Padmaavat' won't be released in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

Gujarat is the second Indian state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had indicated that the film will not be allowed to be released in November — are yet to announce their final decisions.

The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The CBFC has suggested five modifications in 'Padmavati', which included changing the film's title to 'Padmavat', in December last year.
