Padmavati: Everyone has right to protest but non-violently, says Aamir Khan

Everyone has a right to protest but violence is not the way, says Bollywood star Aamir Khan, terming the threats to and over their film "Padmavati" as "most unfortunate".



The actor said he would not like to "comment directly" on the raging controversy over "Padmavati" but violence is never a solution.



"I feel that everybody has a right to protest. But I think in a democracy and in a country where we believe in the rule of law, I don't think anyone should be threatening people with violence. That is most unfortunate," Aamir told PTI in an exclusive interview.The film's release date has been deferred following protests from various Rajput groups and political leaders who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.Director Bhansali had said the film is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat".The row took an ugly turn with death threats to Deepika and Bhansali."No matter what walk of life you are in, whether you are a film person or a non-film person -- you could be a doctor, an engineer, a government servant -- but to be threatened physically is most unfortunate."I don't believe in that philosophy. It reflects badly on us when things like this happen," Aamir said.According to the actor, such threats are not restricted to film people."As an Indian, it makes me sad. It is not just restricted to a film personality, it could be anyone. The rule of law should be upheld and no one should be above the law and no one should take violence in their hands," he added.Most Bollywood celebrities have kept quiet about the "Padmavati" row. Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar and directors Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and Anand L Rai are amongst the few people who have spoken their mind.