Padmavati gets green signal; Karni Sena says CBFC under pressure: 10 points

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati a U/A certificate and has suggested the director to change the film's title to Padmavat. The movie has been embroiled in one controversy after another and the former royals of Jaipur are calling for a complete ban on the movie, stating that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film shows Rani Padmini in a bad light. According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 which decided to give the film a U/A certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source". The meeting took place in the presence of CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi and was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials.

Top 10 highlights

1. Bhansali's based on the poem 'Padmavat'

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted Rs 150-crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

2. Don't glorify 'sati', edit 'Ghoomar' song

CBFC has suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of "Sati" and also relevant changes in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed.

3. 26 cuts to Padmavati

The board has suggested 26 cuts to the film and will issue the certificate once the modifications are made.

4. CBFC's panel of historians

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the CBFC appointed a "special panel to add perspective to the final decision of the censor board's official committee."

The special panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, besides Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K K Singh of the Jaipur University.

"The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length."

6. Karni Sena vows to vandalise every hall that screens Padmavati

Our people will be outside cinema halls, and each hall that shows the film will be vandalised, the Rajput Karni Sena has said. Members of the committee formed to review the film had opposed it but the censor board was taking this decision due to underworld pressure, Sukhdev Singh Gogamediof the Rajput Karni Sena told ANI.

7. Padmavati controversy based on rumours

In the midst of a raging controversy over his film Padmavati, director appeared before a Parliamentary committee and maintained that the row over the yet-to-be-released movie was just based on rumours, strongly rejecting charges that he had distorted historical facts about the 16th-century Rajput queen.

Bhansali was grilled for over two hours by members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT as he appeared before it in Parliament House with CBFC head Prasoon Joshi.

8. Karni Sena, Haryana BJP leader threatened actor of physical harm

The Padmavati controversy had taken an ugly turn when the fringe Rajasthan group the Karni Sena threatened actor of physical harm. "Rajputs never raise a hand on women, but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha," said a leader of the group in a video, referring to the act of cutting the nose off. Following the threat, had been given a special security cover by the Mumbai police.

Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu had grabbed the headlines nationwide after he announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading film Padmavati's actress and director He had also threatened actor Ranveer Singh, who is playing Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the film, for supporting Bhansali.

"If you (Ranveer Singh) do not take back your words, we will break your legs," he had said.

9. release date

The film Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, was slated to be released on December 1. However, now it might be released in March 2018.

10. Bollywood backs director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the wake of the controversy, the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA), along with Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and other film industry members, extended their support to the movie and its director Actors and Aamir Khan also spoke up in support of the filmmaker by saying the film should not be judged before it was seen.