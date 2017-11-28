Padmavati row: Indian women face challenges head-on, says Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has said Indian women do not feel prosecuted and face challenges head-on even though there is a feeling that "our society is not very women friendly".

Manushi said this while expressing her views on the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Padmavati", during a media interaction here on Monday.

"All Indian women have one thing in common... we don't feel prosecuted for who we are and actually face our challenges head-on. And I think that's what we need to do, we need to be confident about who we are," she said when asked for her take on the death threats Deepika Padukone is receiving.

"We will face a lot of limitations and sometimes we do feel that it is not a very woman friendly society but as individuals, we should just set an example and make women feel confident that you can do amazing things as well," she added.

As part of the Miss World competition, contestants were supposed to perform dances from their respective countries.

Manushi chose to dance to "Dhol Baaje" song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela". It was picturised on Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of "Padmavati".

"All the girls used to dance to that song during rehearsal. I am happy that in a way, I could bring India in front of the world," said Manushi.

She was also asked if Bollywood is calling soon, to which she said: "I am really excited about travelling next year. We will be visiting four continents, and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene. Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now so I really can't say anything about it."

Manushi also said she loves to read books but would like to work with Aamir Khan, and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is her favourite actress.

