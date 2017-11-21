Padmavati row: Let CBFC do its job, says I&B ministry

Amid a raging controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday said the (CBFC) should be allowed to do its job.



Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji's characters in the film, many Rajput groups have been protesting against the movie, alleging that it distorts history.



Historians, however, are divided on whether Rani Padmavati existed." kisi kaam ke liye bani hui hai. Usse apna kaam karne dijiye ( has been tasked with certain works. Let it do its job," Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters here.The Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments have said that they would not allow the movie's release in their respective states, till certain controversial portions in the film were removed.chief Prasoon Joshi had, yesterday, said the censor board was trying to come up with a "balanced decision" about (Padmavati), but the body should be given adequate space and time to do that.The security of actor Deepika Padukone, who plays the titular role in the fim, has been beefed up following a series of threats against the actress.The makers of the movie had recently deferred its December 1 release date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)