Padmavati row: Maharashtra min seeks ban; Ranveer backs film

From criticism to protests to the life-threatening bounty placed on the cast and crew of the movie Padmavati has attracted all sorts of controversies, with the latest being Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal demanding a ban on the screening of the film in the state.
"I have written a letter to the chief minister demanding a ban on the movie if it distorted historical facts," the BJP leader said.
He said any "objectionable scenes" in the movie should be deleted before its release is allowed.
Rawal said he has written to the CBFC to cancel the "certificate given to the movie" and that it be shown to a committee of expert historians.
"Requesting the CBFC to immediately cancel the certificate given to the movie Padmavati. A committee comprising expert historians be allowed to watch the movie and edit the defamatory fantasies for the language, script and scenes which undermines, devalues and insults the great valour and sacrifice of Rani Padmavati which is being worshipped by lakhs of people," the letter read.
The movie Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.
The movie depicts the story of Rajput queen who sacrificed her life by performing Jauhar, a Rajput custom in which women gave up their lives by jumping into a well of fire when their husbands died on the battlefield.
Rajput groups have raised a huge hue and cry over the supposed inappropriate depiction of the queen on the silver screen. They are of the view that the film portrays Padmavati in bad light.
Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji's characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts the sentiments of the people.
Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh - all BJP ruled states - and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.
Ranveer Singh says he’s ‘200% with the film'
Actor Ranveer Singh, one of the three lead actors of Padmavati, on Tuesday said he stands by the movie and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali "200 per cent" amid the ongoing controversy over its alleged content.
"I am 200 per cent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Given that it is very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked not to say anything. Whatever official communication with regards to the film needs to be made, you will receive it from the producers," Ranveer said.
The actor was wary of talking about the movie as he was present at the launch of Adidas Original's first 'Fashion Destination Door' format store here.
Before any further questions could be put on Padmavati, Ranveer told the media: "Thank you very much for coming out today and before some ruckus happens here, I need to get out of here."
The actor plays Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which Bhansali says is a tribute to the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering of historical facts -- a contention Bhansali has denied repeatedly.
The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.
"Bhansali has made Padmavati with a lot of conviction and hard work. He is not going to play around with history, but as a filmmaker, he will have his own take without disturbing history," he added.
The Gurgaon Police has also booked Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu for allegedly announcing a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone beheading Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.
A case has been registered against Amu, the chief media coordinator of the BJP's Haryana unit, for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the sector 29 police station here on a complaint filed by a Bhansali fan, a police official said.
