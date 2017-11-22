Padmavati row: Maharashtra min seeks ban; Ranveer backs film

From criticism to protests to the life-threatening bounty placed on the cast and crew of the movie Padmavati has attracted all sorts of controversies, with the latest being Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal demanding a ban on the screening of the film in the state.

"I have written a letter to the chief minister demanding a ban on the movie if it distorted historical facts," the BJP leader said.

He said any "objectionable scenes" in the movie should be deleted before its release is allowed.





ALSO READ: If not 'Mughal-e-Azam', then why 'Padmavati'? asks Rahul Rawail

Rawal said he has written to the CBFC to cancel the "certificate given to the movie" and that it be shown to a committee of expert historians.

"Requesting the CBFC to immediately cancel the certificate given to the movie Padmavati. A committee comprising expert historians be allowed to watch the movie and edit the defamatory fantasies for the language, script and scenes which undermines, devalues and insults the great valour and sacrifice of which is being worshipped by lakhs of people," the letter read.

The film starring Deepika Padukone, and is based on Rajput queen





ALSO READ: Padmavati and the story of Indian cinema

The movie Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The movie depicts the story of Rajput queen who sacrificed her life by performing Jauhar, a Rajput custom in which women gave up their lives by jumping into a well of fire when their husbands died on the battlefield.

Rajput groups have raised a huge hue and cry over the supposed inappropriate depiction of the queen on the silver screen. They are of the view that the film portrays in bad light.





ALSO READ: Padmavati row: Producers defer film release to 2018

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between and Alauddin Khilji's characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts the sentiments of the people.

Historians are, however, divided on whether even existed.

Rawal said actor should not have played the character of Delhi sultan Alauddin Khalji in the movie.

"He (Ranveer Singh) should have thought what role is he playing," he said.

Khalji has been projected as a hero in the movie and today's generation believe in movies, he said.





ALSO READ: Padmavati row: Kamal Haasan extends support to Deepika Padukone

"Do they want them to believe that Khalji was a hero?" the minister asked.

Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, - all BJP ruled states - and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.

Ranveer Singh says he’s ‘200% with the film'

Actor Ranveer Singh, one of the three lead actors of Padmavati, on Tuesday said he stands by the movie and its director "200 per cent" amid the ongoing controversy over its alleged content.

"I am 200 per cent with the film and I stand by it as well as Given that it is very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked not to say anything. Whatever official communication with regards to the film needs to be made, you will receive it from the producers," Ranveer said.





ALSO READ: Padmavati row: BJP decries member who put bounty on Deepika Padukone's head

The actor was wary of talking about the movie as he was present at the launch of Adidas Original's first 'Fashion Destination Door' format store here.

Before any further questions could be put on Padmavati, Ranveer told the media: "Thank you very much for coming out today and before some ruckus happens here, I need to get out of here."

The actor plays Delhi Sultan in the movie, which Bhansali says is a tribute to the valour of Rajput queen The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering of historical facts -- a contention Bhansali has denied repeatedly.





ALSO READ: The real tragedy of Padmavati

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Ranveer, otherwise, appeared joyous as he launched the new store for the brand which he represents in India.



Mughal-e-Azam vs Padmavati

Meanwhile, film director and Panaroma Jury Head of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Rahul Rawail expressed solidarity with the makers of the upcoming movie 'Padmavati' on Tuesday.

Comparing the movie with the yesteryear classic, Mughal-e-Azam, which was also a variation of history, Rawail reasoned that Padmavati did not warrant protestation.





ALSO READ: Padmavati row threatens to turn 2017 into one of worst years for Bollywood

"Anarkali is a completely fictitious character. Anarkali does not exist in history. If today Mughal-e-Azam is released, will they ban it? They will not," Rawail told reporters here.

"Bhansali has made with a lot of conviction and hard work. He is not going to play around with history, but as a filmmaker, he will have his own take without disturbing history," he added.



The Gurgaon Police has also booked Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu for allegedly announcing a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone beheading Bollywood filmmaker and actor Deepika Padukone.



A case has been registered against Amu, the chief media coordinator of the BJP's Haryana unit, for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the sector 29 police station here on a complaint filed by a Bhansali fan, a police official said.