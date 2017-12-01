Padmavati row: Nobody gains from controversy around films, says Salman Khan

Superstar finds it confusing to gauge the right and the wrong in the row over "Padmavati". However, he said a controversy around a film only leads to loss.

As the protests around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" continue, Salman spoke about it during a session at an event here on Thursday.

"No one gains from a controversy around a film, and only leads to loss. The film gets delayed, people panic and refrain from going to theatres. In fact, theatre owners also get scared that the screening of the film might lead to protest outside their cinema halls," Salman said.

"I don't think it's fair to hurt anyone's sentiments or to comment on a film without seeing it first," added the actor, who worked with Bhansali in "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".

He was speaking at a session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

"Padmavati" tells the tale of the valour and courage of queen Rani The movie has been under the scanner since its shoot began. Its Award-winning director was assaulted and the set vandalised in Jaipur by organisation over the conjecture that the movie will feature intimate scenes between the characters of and the invader Alauddin Khilji.

Thereafter, the has continued its protest and has been intense in its efforts to stall the film's release, which has been deferred from its original December 1 date as of now.

There were threats to burn down theatres if the film was released and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Bhansali and the movie's lead actress

Talking further about the issue around "Padmavati", Salman said: "In this case, there are so many developments, we don't know what is right and what is wrong. Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and Supreme Court need to take a decision. We will respect the decision that takes as it is a government body."