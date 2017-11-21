Padmavati row: Producers defer film release to 2018

JUST IN
Padmavati row: Let CBFC do its job, says I&B ministry
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The lead couple Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapur have been trolled for speaking up for the movie

Producers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati have deferred the release of the historical saga to 2018, reported NDTV. It was slated to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film is based on the legend of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who sacrificed her life by performing Jauhar, a Rajput custom in which women gave up their lives by jumping into a well of fire when their husbands faced defeat on the battlefield.


Livemint reported that 63 Hindi films have faced obstruction from various groups since 2008. 

In the recent past, movies like Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Singham, PK and Indu Sarkar have faced severe opposition for reasons ranging from political to religious.
 
Rajput groups have raised a huge hue and cry over the supposed inappropriate depiction of the queen on the silver screen. They are of the view that the film portrays Padmavati in bad light.

Here are the key developments:

1. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has written to the I&B ministry saying that the film wouldn't be allowed to release in the state before necessary changes are made in the movie. 

2. Speaking on the sidelines of the IFFI's inaugural ceremony, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi asked for 'adequate space and time' to take a 'balanced decision' on the film.

3. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared that a memorial of the queen would be constructed. Addressing a gathering of the Rajput community, he said distortion of facts wouldn't be tolerated and the movie wouldn't be allowed to be shown unless scenes that are hurtful to the community's sentiments are removed.

4. A Haryana BJP leader, who offered a Rs 10-crore bounty for beheading Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, has been sent a show-cause notice by the party.

5. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joined the chorus against 'distortion' of history by the film's makers.

Meanwhile, security for Padukone's family has been beefed up following threats of violence.
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 19:05 IST

