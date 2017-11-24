Padmavati row: Protestors burn Sanjay Leela Bhansali's effigy in Delhi

A group of people on Friday staged a protest outside the station in against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmavati".

The group, Rashtriya Chetna Manch, burnt Bhansali's effigy.

Additional DCP Vijayanta Arya told IANS: "A call was received that at least 50-60 people have gathered outside the station to burn the effigy of the film director."

Several organisations across the country have been opposing the release of the movie. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer was scheduled to be released on December 1, but now it has been deferred.

On November 22, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared his government would not allow the release of "Padmavati" in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the film had "distorted facts" about Rajput queen and would not be allowed to be released in his state, even if it gets censor board certification.

His Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath had held the movie director responsible for hurting sentiments of the Rajput community, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had sought edits in the film to remove "objectionable sequences".