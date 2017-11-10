JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tipu Jayanti: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu, security beefed up
Business Standard

Padmavati row: Raje govt mulls panel to look into Bhansali's movie

Rajput community leaders and various organisations have raised objection over the film

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Padmavati, movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Padmavati

The BJP government in Rajasthan is mulling to set up a committee to look into issues and objections over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama Padmavati.

Rajput community leaders and various organisations have raised objection over the film, alleging that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts regarding Rani Padmavati in the film and have demanded a ban on it.


"I have a scheduled meeting with officers today during which we will also discuss the option of forming a committee to look into issues related with Padmavati in Rajasthan, Home Minister Gulab Chand kataria said today.

The committee is likely to have historians as members.

BJP MLA and member of erstwhile royal family Diya Kumari, Karni Sena, Bajrang Dal and others have opposed the film, saying no effort to distort historic facts will be tolerated.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 13:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements