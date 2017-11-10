Padmavati row: Raje govt mulls panel to look into Bhansali's movie

The BJP government in is mulling to set up a committee to look into issues and objections over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama Padmavati.



Rajput community leaders and various organisations have raised objection over the film, alleging that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts regarding in the film and have demanded a ban on it.



"I have a scheduled meeting with officers today during which we will also discuss the option of forming a committee to look into issues related with Padmavati in Rajasthan, Home Minister Gulab Chand kataria said today.The committee is likely to have historians as members.BJP MLA and member of erstwhile royal family Diya Kumari, Karni Sena, Bajrang Dal and others have opposed the film, saying no effort to distort historic facts will be tolerated.