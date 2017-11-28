Padmavati row: SC warns politicians against prejudice before CBFC clearance

JUST IN
Tobacco consumption: Why bidi, not cigarette, is bigger challenge for India
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati movie. Photo: Padmavati official twitter handle

The Supreme Court today took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film "Padmavati", saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.


Lawyer M L Sharma had also sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others for various offences including defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act.

The bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud termed as "misconceived", the prayers sought by Sharma in his fresh petition and said that the court cannot pre-judge a movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The irked bench, however, did not impose cost on Sharma keeping in view the fact that he has been a practising lawyer of the apex court.

