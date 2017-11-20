Padmavati row threatens to turn 2017 into one of worst years for Bollywood

Controversy sells tickets, but with the ongoing crisis over the release of Padmavati reaching a crescendo and the movie’s release being deferred, film makers and marketers are struggling to salvage what was projected as one of the biggest box office grossers of the year.

Not only could this convert a bad year for Bollywood into a worse one, it could also force brands to reassess their engagement with big budget films say several marketing experts. Tanishq, one of the most prominent brands associated with the film has designed a special Padmavati collection that went on ...