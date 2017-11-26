Padmavati row: TV, film industry show solidarity; halt shooting for 15 mins

Members of film and television industry stopped shooting for a while here at Film City on Sunday to show solidarity with and counter the protests against film Padmavati's release.

Along with 19 other bodies of the film and television industry, the Indian Films and TV Directors' Association (IFTDA) stopped several ongoing shootings for 15 minutes.

The movie 'Padmavati' directed by Bhansali has been facing the rage of various Rajput groups and political leaders, for allegedly "distorting historical facts".

Film & TV Industry unites, to show our solidarity & stand by #SanjayLeelaBhansali & all the filmmakers, so we can make the films we want to. Share this message & join us, before the hooligans knock at ur doors.#WeSupportPadmavati #MainAzaadHoon? #15MinuteBlackout @FilmPadmavati pic.twitter.com/zHTTfBRNym — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2017

However, Bhansali has denied the alleged tampering with historical facts in the movie repeatedly.

"This thing is not limited to one film only. It happens every time. Things are becoming worse day by day. Some sections of people are trying to dictate us what to wear, eat, talk," film and television actor Pavan Malhotra told the media

"The administration has to come forward and take some necessary steps," the actor added.

The film features in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside as Maharawal Ratan Singh and as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The film was slated to release on December 1, 2017; however the release was put off as Bhansali's magnum opus is yet to get approval from the Central Board of Film Certification.