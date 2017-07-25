From smoking, drinking ban in films to suing IIFA, Nihalani is back in news

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman is once again in the news. Nihalani has sent the organisers of the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) and its organiser, Wizcraft International a legal notice for making defamatory remarks about him on stage at the event this year.



In the five-page notice, Nihalani takes objection to a skit by actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul, in which they called him a “watchman”. Apparently, during a skit performed by Deshmukh and Paul, Nihalani’s picture was misused. He was referred to as watchman during that skit. IIFA awards were held on July 15th in New York.



The legal notice stated that Nihalani's picture was misused during the show, and he was also referred to as a "watchman" during one of the acts. The notice also states similar thing has also been done at IIFA 2016 in a skit performed by Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

The notice demanded an unconditional apology as well as a declaration that they will not defame the CBFC chief in the future. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Nihalani said “These people forget they insult not me, but the position held by me as the chairperson of the CBFC. It’s time to let them know the joke is not on me.”



Riteish Deshmukh has come out and apologised to for the comment.

In another event, Nihalani, has sought a ban on actors consuming liquor or smoking in films. CBFC has passed a new order banning actors drinking or smoking on screen.



According to a recent report in Quint, Nihalani said, “Merely putting a ticker warning at some remote corner of the screen whenever there is smoking or drinking shown, is not enough anymore. We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is really strong. A film where alcohol is essential would have to go with an A certificate.”